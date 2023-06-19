Win Stuff
Laurel 2023 Football Schedule

Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Laurel Golden Tornadoes(Laurel High School)
By Scott Kirk
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Laurel Golden Tornadoes

  • 8/25: @ West Jones- 7 p.m.
  • 9/1: vs. Hattiesburg- (Brown Jug)- 7 p.m.
  • 9/8: vs. Jeff Davis County- 7 p.m.
  • 9/15: @ Meridian- 7 p.m.
  • 9/22: @ Oak Grove- 7 p.m.
  • 9/29: vs. McComb (Dragon Night)- 7 p.m.
  • 10/6: @ Stone County- 7 p.m.
  • 10/13: @ East Central- 7 p.m.
  • 10/20: vs. Vancleave- 7 p.m.
  • 10/27: @ Wayne County- 7 p.m.
  • 11/2: vs. Gautier (Senior Night)- 7 p.m.

