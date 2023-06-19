JCSD releases Click-it-or-Ticket 2023 campaign numbers

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Each year, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department participates in a seat-belt blitz, raising awareness of the importance of buckling up.

JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin said not wearing a seat belt can be deadly.

“People wearing seat belts have a greater chance of survival in a crash, a motor vehicle crash, than not wearing a seat belt,” Berlin said. “The same goes for kids. All kids should be buckled up.”

Berlin said the department issued 185 citations. JCSD also set up 11 safety checkpoints and worked six saturation patrols throughout the campaign.

The department issued 46 child restraint citations as well.

“Wear your seat belt, buckle your child up,” Berlin said. “Your child is an innocent child and they don’t deserve to be killed in a car wreck.”

Wearing seat belts is a national issue, Berlin said, and everybody has to do their part.

“Just recently, we worked a wreck where a young lady was ejected out the back glass of the car for not wearing a seat belt,” Berlin said. “So, wearing your seat belt and buckling your child up and your babies up is very important to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and all around the country.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.