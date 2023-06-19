Win Stuff
James Meredith speaks at Voices of Freedom event

.'Voices of Freedom' could be found in song and poem Sunday evening at Eureka School in Hattiesburg.
.'Voices of Freedom' could be found in song and poem Sunday evening at Eureka School in Hattiesburg.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The sound of music written by black composers resonated throughout the Historic Eureka School in downtown Hattiesburg at the FestivalSouth “Voices of Freedom” event.

A selection of poems and songs dedicated to civil rights icons highlighted the importance of music in African-American culture.

“I think it’s especially important,” said tenor John Adams. “Because so many of these freedom songs have carried people over all of the adversities that they have faced.

“I think there’s no point in history where a song wasn’t attached to it,. So, what better way to celebrate this momentous occasion than through music.”

In addition to the music, the program was headlined by civil rights activist James Meredith, who in 1962, become the first African-American to attend the University of Mississippi.

“I was extremely impressed with the performers and more with the program,” he said. “It did a lot for me.”

Meredith talked about his outlook on the continued fight for equality across the country, and to accomplish that goal, he challenged everyone to have faith.

“If everybody, black and white, think about and talk about the black-white issue and test their belief on what they want to talk about or how they feel with Jesus Christ, they well end up coming to a different conclusion,” he said.

Ahead of the Juneteenth celebration, FestivalSouth’s founding artistic director talked about the need for events like this in the community.

“I think it’s very important that we reach every segment of our community in every way we can,” said Jay Dean. “Young and old. Black and white. It doesn’t matter. FestivalSouth serves everyone.”

