FCAHS 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FCAHS Aggies
- 8/18: vs. Poplarville (Scrimmage)- 7 p.m.
- 8/25: @ SSC- 7 p.m.
- 9/1: @ Long Beach- 7 p.m.
- 9/8: vs. Vancleave- 7 p.m.
- 9/15: @ Greene County- 7 p.m.
- 9/22: @ Seminary- 7 p.m.
- 9/29: vs. Purvis (Homecoming)- 7 p.m.
- 10/6: @ Columbia- 7 p.m.
- 10/20: vs. Sumrall- 7 p.m.
- 10/26: @ Lawrence County- 7 p.m.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.