FCAHS 2023 Football Schedule

FCAHS Aggies

8/18: vs. Poplarville (Scrimmage)- 7 p.m.

8/25: @ SSC- 7 p.m.

9/1: @ Long Beach- 7 p.m.

9/8: vs. Vancleave- 7 p.m.

9/15: @ Greene County- 7 p.m.

9/22: @ Seminary- 7 p.m.

9/29: vs. Purvis (Homecoming)- 7 p.m.

10/6: @ Columbia- 7 p.m.

10/20: vs. Sumrall- 7 p.m.

10/26: @ Lawrence County- 7 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.