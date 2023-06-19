Win Stuff
Fallen trees bring down power lines, block road as storm passes Marion County

Marion County EMA Director Aaron Greer captured video of the storm as it moved through downtown Columbia.
By Brandy McGill and Ame Posey
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported, but at least one major roadway is blocked following a storm that moved through Columbia Monday morning.

Aaron Greer, director of the Marion County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), said fallen trees brought down powerlines on Broad Street. He said the road would be closed until power crews can remove and repair the downed lines.

County crews are also working to clear debris from roads in the surrounding area.

Fallen trees damaged houses and brought down power lines along Broad Street in Columbia.
Fallen trees damaged houses and brought down power lines along Broad Street in Columbia.
Several homes were also damaged in the storm, but the EMA office has not been able to assess the extent of the damages at this time.

Officials urge residents to use caution while traveling around Columbia and the county.

If you see additional damage or blocked roads, you can report it to the Marion County EMA office at 601-736-9627.

