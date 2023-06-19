Win Stuff
Calmer Pattern Ahead for the Pine Belt

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 6/19
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
This evening will be partly cloudy and humid as temperatures fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will start off with mostly sunny skies, but we could see scattered thunderstorms fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances will go down by the middle part of the week, but they won’t go away completely.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with highs in the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Expect more of the same for your Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm as highs top out into the low to mid 90s.

