6/19 - Rex Thompson’s Monday Morning Forecast

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson gives you a glimpse into the forecast for the week ahead.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Monday morning, everyone!

As the severe weather moves out of the Pine Belt this morning, we have a slight chance for a few more showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and the chance for rain is 30%.

Humid weather is forecast for tonight, with a few showers possible. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The rest of the week will feature a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

