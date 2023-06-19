3 incidents, 4 days, 5 arrests: Jones County deputies stay busy over weekend

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County deputies have been busy with three separate incidents over three days, resulting in five arrests.

CLECKLER & ATWOOD

David Cleckler was arrested after allegedly ramming a narcotic agent's car twice during a high-speed pursuit. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

Preston Atwood was arrested for tampering with evidence after allegedly throwing a gun and 97 grams of methamphetamine from a car during a high-speed pursuit. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the first two arrests occurred on Thursday, June 15, after narcotics agents began a high-speed chase of 50-year-old David Cleckler and 19-year-old Preston Atwood. The pursuit traveled eastbound on U.S. 84 and ended at the Dollar General on Holifield Road.

During the pursuit, Cleckler, who was driving, twice rammed a JCSD narcotics vehicle while Atwood allegedly threw a handgun and 97 grams of methamphetamine from the car.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. However, Cleckler was later transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center after he confessed to swallowing crystal methamphetamine. He was later returned to the detention facility following his discharge from the hospital.

Cleckler faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance, felony assault on a police officer, felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Atwood made his initial appearance in the Jones County Justice Court and received a $5,000 bond on charges of tampering with physical evidence. He currently remains incarcerated at the detention center.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said Cleckler and Atwood’s arrests are part of the county’s crackdown on drug trafficking.

“We are working hard each and every day to rid Jones County of the scourge of illegal narcotics,” said Berlin. “The fight is difficult and long, but we are committed to protecting our communities from dangerous illegal narcotics such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and others.”

PAGE

Dylan Page was arrested after a high-speed chase and manhunt that extended into Wayne County. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

The second arrest occurred on Sunday, June 18, after a high-speed chase and manhunt that extended into Wayne County.

Witnesses said a man, later identified as 18-year-old Dylan Page, allegedly pointed a gun at employees and a customer at the Exxon Convenience Store & Truck Stop on U.S. 84 outside Laurel. He fled the scene in a Ford F-350 truck.

When Jones County Deputy Drew Morecraft attempted to perform a traffic stop on the suspect, Page fled eastbound on U.S. 84 into Wayne County. He eventually stopped his truck near Strengthford Road and fled into the woods on foot.

HCSD K9 Officer Bolo and his handler, Corporal La-Dean Byrd, immediately began pursuit. They were later joined by units from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol, covering a nearly three-mile track over about two hours.

Page was eventually spotted, and he attempted to run from deputies before they were able to overtake and arrest him.

Arresting officers booked Page into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. He faces charges of failure to yield to blue light, reckless driving, resisting arrest, felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. However, Berlin said Page may face additional charges pending the ongoing investigation.

Page is currently at the detention facility awaiting his initial appearance in the Jones County Justice Court.

ENGLISH & HUGHES

Lisa English was arrested after narcotics agents discovered 265 dosage units of a controlled substance in her possession. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

Tisha Hughes was arrested after narcotics agents discovered 265 dosage units of a controlled substance in her possession. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

The third arrest occurred on Monday, June 19, after JCSD narcotics agents discovered 265 dosage units of a controlled substance at a residence on Houston Road.

Agents arrested and booked 50-year-old Lisa English and 43-year-old Tisha Hughes into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility to await their initial appearances in the Jones County Justice Court. They face charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Berlin said these arrests should serve as a warning to others selling or using drugs.

“We continue to pursue those dealing illegal narcotics here in Jones County,” said Berlin. “Don’t think that we aren’t paying attention to those involved in the distribution of controlled substances here in Jones County.”

