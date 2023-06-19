06/18 Ryan’s “Stormy Again” Sunday Night Forecast

Good evening, Pine Belt!

Get ready for today’s second round of potential severe storms in the area. We’re just now (as of 7:45 PM), just starting to see local storms developing. There aren’t any severe storms in the Pine Belt at the moment, but it won’t take much for one to deepen quickly and start producing hail/wind. Tornadoes aren’t impossible, and are more likely for our northernmost counties tonight, but the overall threat remains very low-to-low. Basically, any thunderstorm that develops will most likely develop hail, and wind won’t be far behind. Expect upwards of 60 mph winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and moderate hail into the night...though they’ll begin to weaken by midnight. We’ll monitor the storms as they develop and update as needed through the night.

There is good news going forward though! You can still expect a few storms in the days head, but the severe risk appears to be steadily falling through the middle of the week.

