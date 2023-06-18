West Jones 2023 football schedule

West Jones

8/25 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m.

9/1 – vs. Northeast Jones – 7:30 p.m.

9/8 – at South Jones – 7:30 p.m.

9/15 – at Wayne County – 7:30 p.m.

9/22 – at Poplarville – 7:30 p.m.

9/29 – vs. Jackson Prep – 7:30 p.m.

10/6 – vs. Terry* – 7 p.m.

10/20 – at Forest Hill* – 7 p.m.

10/27 – vs. Pearl River Central* – 7 p.m.

11/2 – at Hattiesburg* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 3-6A opponent

