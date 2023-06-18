West Jones 2023 football schedule
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
West Jones
- 8/25 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/1 – vs. Northeast Jones – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/8 – at South Jones – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/15 – at Wayne County – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/22 – at Poplarville – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/29 – vs. Jackson Prep – 7:30 p.m.
- 10/6 – vs. Terry* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20 – at Forest Hill* – 7 p.m.
- 10/27 – vs. Pearl River Central* – 7 p.m.
- 11/2 – at Hattiesburg* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 3-6A opponent
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.