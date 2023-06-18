Taylorsville 2023 football schedule
Published: Jun. 17, 2023
Taylorsville
- 8/25 – vs. Mize – 7 p.m.
- 9/1 – at Bay Springs – 7 p.m.
- 9/8 – vs. Raleigh – 7 p.m.
- 9/15 – vs. Simpson Academy – 7 p.m.
- 9/22 – at Magee – 7 p.m.
- 9/29 – at Tri-County Academy – 7 p.m.
- 10/6 – vs. West Lauderdale – 7 p.m.
- 10/13 – at Stringer* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20 – at Mount Olive* – 7 p.m.
- 10/27 – vs. Leake County* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 7-1A opponent
