Taylorsville 2023 football schedule

Taylorsville Tartars
Taylorsville Tartars(Taylorsville Tartars)
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Taylorsville

  • 8/25 – vs. Mize – 7 p.m.
  • 9/1 – at Bay Springs – 7 p.m.
  • 9/8 – vs. Raleigh – 7 p.m.
  • 9/15 – vs. Simpson Academy – 7 p.m.
  • 9/22 – at Magee – 7 p.m.
  • 9/29 – at Tri-County Academy – 7 p.m.
  • 10/6 – vs. West Lauderdale – 7 p.m.
  • 10/13 – at Stringer* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/20 – at Mount Olive* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/27 – vs. Leake County* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-1A opponent

