Single-vehicle wreck snaps power pole in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials in Jones County responded to a single-vehicle wreck and a damaged power pole on Sunday.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the wreck happened at 294 Lower Myrick Road. No injuries were reported in the wreck.

An official said the vehicle reportedly hydroplaned during a severe thunderstorm affecting Eastern Jones County. The vehicle left the roadway hitting a power pole and snapping it. It also took out part of a homeowner’s barbed wire fence.

The fire council said the M&M Volunteer Fire Department, Powers Fire & Rescue, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ Ambulance Service and Dixie Electric responded to the scene.

- (Powers Fire & Rescue)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.