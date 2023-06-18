Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Shooting suspect arrested after 5 people wounded near Washington state music festival

FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Five people were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting a music festival Saturday night, police said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers pursued the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

Five victims suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Police said a nearby concert was going ahead as planned. KREM-TV reported the concert was an electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland festival posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the campground but said there was no danger.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welfare check leads to discovery of two bodies at Collins residence
Investigation underway in Collins in incident that left 2 dead
Injury was avoided in a 1-vehicle accident Friday afternoon off Interstate 59.
MHP investigating accident on Interstate 59
A jury found Brook Taylor Stringer (center left) not guilty on all charges in the death of...
Jury: Stringer not guilty, deadlocked on Gardner in 2019 Jones Co. capital murder trial
The street sign at the intersection of South Fir Avenue and South Third Street in Collins was...
Early morning storm damages homes, knocks out power in Collins
Storm damage in Jones County topples billboards
Storm damage in Jones County topples billboards

Latest News

Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction.
Original Prince demo tape up for auction
Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open...
Fowler, Clark share the US Open lead with major champs chasing them
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, kids found safe in Indiana
The Market on Court returned to Ellisville
Market on Court returns to Ellisville