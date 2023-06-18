Pine Belt electricity providers still restoring power Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The light is returning to the Pine Belt.

Three of the four utility companies and associations supplying electricity across the region remained at work Sunday to restore power to customers hit hard during Friday’s storms.

According to PowerOutage.us, Dixie Electric Power Association, Southern Pine Electric Power Association and Mississippi Power had just less than 6,100 customers between them to reconnect just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association had reconnected all of its customers who lost power by late Sunday afternoon.

The three other utilities total customers without power, included:

Southern Pine EPA _ 5,348

Mississippi Power _ 479

Dixie EPA _ 97.

Of the 6,094 total, just over a quarter (27.2 percent/1,662 customers) reside in the Pine Belt, including:

Southern Pine EPA _ 1,662

Mississippi Power _ 425

Dixie EPA _ 97.

The breakdown of those waiting for power in the Pine Belt, by county, include:

Jasper County: 561 (Southern Pine)

Forrest County: 424 (Mississippi Power)

Jefferson Davis County: 348 (Southern Pine)

Covington County: 241 (Southern Pine)

Jones County: 85 (84, Dixie; 1, Mississippi Power)

Wayne County: 12 (Dixie)

Perry County: 1 (Dixie).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.