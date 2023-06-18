Win Stuff
Pine Belt electricity providers still restoring power Sunday

Utilities remained on the job Sunday, repairing line and poles and restoring power to customers...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The light is returning to the Pine Belt.

Three of the four utility companies and associations supplying electricity across the region remained at work Sunday to restore power to customers hit hard during Friday’s storms.

According to PowerOutage.us, Dixie Electric Power Association, Southern Pine Electric Power Association and Mississippi Power had just less than 6,100 customers between them to reconnect just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association had reconnected all of its customers who lost power by late Sunday afternoon.

The three other utilities total customers without power, included:

  • Southern Pine EPA _ 5,348
  • Mississippi Power _ 479
  • Dixie EPA _ 97.

Of the 6,094 total, just over a quarter (27.2 percent/1,662 customers) reside in the Pine Belt, including:

  • Southern Pine EPA _ 1,662
  • Mississippi Power _ 425
  • Dixie EPA _ 97.

The breakdown of those waiting for power in the Pine Belt, by county, include:

  • Jasper County: 561 (Southern Pine)
  • Forrest County: 424 (Mississippi Power)
  • Jefferson Davis County: 348 (Southern Pine)
  • Covington County: 241 (Southern Pine)
  • Jones County: 85 (84, Dixie; 1, Mississippi Power)
  • Wayne County: 12 (Dixie)
  • Perry County: 1 (Dixie).

