Nearly 6,325 across 11 counties awaiting power restoration

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Electric Association has been working hard to restore power to more than 42,000 customers affected by the bawdy weather that blew through its service area Friday.

By 10 p.m. Saturday, the Southern Pine had whittled Friday’s starting figure down to just nearly 6,400 across 11 counties.

Those figures included x,xxx for Pine Belt counties, including:

Covington County, 660

Jefferson Davis County, 505

Jasper County, 367

Forrest County, 16.

Lamar County (75 customers) and Jones County (176 customers) had smaller outage clusters completely restored.

Southern Pine Electric Chief Executive Officer Chris Rhodes said his crews had made good progress Saturday with restoration efforts.

“The damage that we saw was pretty consistent across our entire system,” Rhodes said. “It tends, without getting into the details, you work on the three-phase power first, and that tends to have more members on it.

“Then you begin to work down toward the two-phase, single-phase and you get into what we call the onesies and twosies. You fix one outage and it gets one member, and that’s kind of what we’re headed towards as we work into the evening.”

Rhodes said the work will result in multi-day restoration effort, and asked for patience from those still waiting for electricty.

