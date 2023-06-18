Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Nearly 6,325 across 11 counties awaiting power restoration

Southern Pine started process Friday with more than 42,000 customers without electricity
Southern Pine working to restore power
Southern Pine working to restore power
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Electric Association has been working hard to restore power to more than 42,000 customers affected by the bawdy weather that blew through its service area Friday.

By 10 p.m. Saturday, the Southern Pine had whittled Friday’s starting figure down to just nearly 6,400 across 11 counties.

Those figures included x,xxx for Pine Belt counties, including:

  • Covington County, 660
  • Jefferson Davis County, 505
  • Jasper County, 367
  • Forrest County, 16.

Lamar County (75 customers) and Jones County (176 customers) had smaller outage clusters completely restored.

Southern Pine Electric Chief Executive Officer Chris Rhodes said his crews had made good progress Saturday with restoration efforts.

“The damage that we saw was pretty consistent across our entire system,” Rhodes said. “It tends, without getting into the details, you work on the three-phase power first, and that tends to have more members on it.

“Then you begin to work down toward the two-phase, single-phase and you get into what we call the onesies and twosies. You fix one outage and it gets one member, and that’s kind of what we’re headed towards as we work into the evening.”

Rhodes said the work will result in multi-day restoration effort, and asked for patience from those still waiting for electricty.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
Welfare check leads to discovery of two bodies at Collins residence
Investigation underway in Collins in incident that left 2 dead
Power lines were down along U.S. Hwy 11, about one mile from the Evelyn Gandy Parkway,...
Making Progress: Jones Co. making tackle ‘overwhelming’ calls from A.M. storms
A jury found Brook Taylor Stringer (center left) not guilty on all charges in the death of...
Jury: Stringer not guilty, deadlocked on Gardner in 2019 Jones Co. capital murder trial
Injury was avoided in a 1-vehicle accident Friday afternoon off Interstate 59.
MHP investigating accident on Interstate 59

Latest News

Hattiesburg celebrated Juneteenth Saturday with parade, picnic at Dahmer Park
Hattiesburg Juneteenth celebration held at Vernon Dahmer Park
Hattiesburg celebrated Juneteenth Saturday with parade, picnic at Dahmer Park
Hattiesburg celebrated Juneteenth with a parade and picnic
Southern Pine working to restore power
Southern Pine Electric kept plenty busy Saturday restoring power
Jones County started Juneteenth celebration Saturday