Mount Olive hosts early Juneteenth celebration

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt has kicked off the annual Juneteenth observance.

In Mount Olive, a special holiday celebration was held at the city ballpark.

The day featured live music, food and other activities.

“We’re just trying to bring the community together,” said Mount Olive Alderwoman Marcia Hull, one of the event’s organizers. “It’s been such a moment (Saturday), seeing the people come out and the vendors and friends.

“And so, it’s just a family time.”

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

The official federal holiday is Monday.

“We do the (Black Heritage Celebration) in (Collins) in February, so we want to do something in Mount Olive for them to feel a part of, so, this is why we are here,” said Elaine Barnes, another organizer of the event.

Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865.

That was the date of a U.S. Army order proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas.

