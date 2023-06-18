Win Stuff
Market on Court returns to Ellisville

The Market on Court returned to Ellisville
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Market on Court returned to Ellisville this weekend.

The Ellis Club takes over Court Street downtown with local vendors, live entertainment and food trucks to bring the community together.

The entire day has activities for all ages, including pony rides and a bounce house for the kids.

“We try to get all these fabulous vendors out here and to get any kind of entertainment that will draw the community out here to us, so we can raise the money to pour back into the community,” said Brooke Herrington, Farmer’s Market chair/Philanthropic director.

The next Market on Court will be held July 15, with that Saturday night offering up a patriotic theme.

