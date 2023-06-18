Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Man stabs pit bull to death after argument between dog walkers, police say

Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to...
Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to officials, a man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park. The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, police said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog’s owner in New York City’s Central Park, officials said.

The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, police said.

According to the New York Daily News, an argument broke out between the man and the woman when the assailant’s unleashed dog began biting at the woman’s pit bull. As she tried to separate the dogs, the man pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix.

No arrests were made as of Sunday. An investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welfare check leads to discovery of two bodies at Collins residence
Investigation underway in Collins in incident that left 2 dead
Injury was avoided in a 1-vehicle accident Friday afternoon off Interstate 59.
MHP investigating accident on Interstate 59
A jury found Brook Taylor Stringer (center left) not guilty on all charges in the death of...
Jury: Stringer not guilty, deadlocked on Gardner in 2019 Jones Co. capital murder trial
The street sign at the intersection of South Fir Avenue and South Third Street in Collins was...
Early morning storm damages homes, knocks out power in Collins
Storm damage in Jones County topples billboards
Storm damage in Jones County topples billboards

Latest News

Ellisville State School holds splash pad grand opening
Ellisville State School holds grand opening for splash pad
Authorities gather at the scene of a shootout between Pennsylvania State Troopers and a gunman...
1 trooper killed, 1 critically wounded in central Pennsylvania
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, carries an item from debris in a trailer park that was damaged by...
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
Utilities remained on the job Sunday, repairing line and poles and restoring power to customers...
Pine Belt electricity providers still restoring power Sunday