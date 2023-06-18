Man crashes into building, found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds by a Yazoo County jailor after it was discovered that he crashed into a building.

According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, a jailor was carrying his breakfast to the city jail around 4:30 a.m. when he came across a car that had backed into a building.

The jailer notified Yazoo City Police, who found 36-year-old Richard Baker shot numerous times.

Pafford EMS was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, Baker was pronounced dead.

The Yazoo City Police Department, Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, and The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death.

