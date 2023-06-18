List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of severe weather making its way toward Mississippi, some Pine Belt residents may be without power.
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
Below are links to outage maps for each company:
- Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html
- Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map
- Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=PRVEPA&serviceIndex=1&openingPage=
- Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/
- Singing River Electric: http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.