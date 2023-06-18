List: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the chance of severe weather in the area, some storm shelters in the Pine Belt are open.

The following shelters are open:

The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg

The Jones County Safe Room, located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd in Laurel

WDAM 7 will continue to update this story as we are informed of more shelter openings.

