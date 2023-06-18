Jones County celebrates Juneteenth

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of Jones County decided to get an early jump on celebrating Juneteenth Saturday at the Roosevelt Community Center in Ellisville.

The holiday officially starts Monday, but Jones County Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys has hosted this event annually to bring the celebration home.

“I wanted to bring awareness and attention to Juneteenth and it’s a personal thing of mine to make sure that as many people as I know that I can get them to celebrate Juneteenth with me,” Comegys said.

Comegys said the holiday is personal to him and means heritage and independence.

“We celebrate other independence days, Fourth of July, Cinco De Mayo, and all that different stuff,” Comegys said. “It’s very hyped up, but Juneteenth is not as hyped up.”

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Marian Allen, Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum and Arts executive director, said June 19, 1865, is recognized as the official emancipation of slavery for African Americans.

On this date, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued an order proclaiming the slaves of Texas free, nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Even though President Abraham Lincoln had signed it two years early, the people of the South had not hear that we were free until June 19, 1865,” Allen said. “And that’s why we call this our freedom day, our Independence Day, instead of the Fourth of July.”

Allen said the colors of Juneteenth are symbolic.

“The colors of Juneteenth, when you look at the red, the red means the blood that was shed,” Allen said. “When you look at the yellow, yellow means the gold. When you look at the green, that means the green grass (and) the lands of which we come from.

“And the black means, the black people.”

Juneteenth has a personal meaning to everyone who celebrates.

Laurel author and historian, Cleveland Payne, said Juneteenth was just a special day.

“I’m a historian, and I know that delay, that information came into the Black community late,” Payne said. “And so, better late than never. But it came, eventually it came, and that’s why we are here today.”

The Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum and Arts will host a Juneteenth celebration at 10 a.m. Monday at the museum.

