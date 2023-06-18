Janice Water Association issues boil-water notice for about 225 customers

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil-water notice for about 225 customers of the Janice Water Association was issued Sunday.

The association said lightning damaged the system’s north well, leading to the notice.

The notice affects customers in the Janice/Shattles Loop area.

The association said customers will be updated as soon as repairs are completed.

