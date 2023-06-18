Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Janice Water Association issues boil-water notice for about 225 customers

Janice Water Association announces 'boil-water' notice Sunday.
Janice Water Association announces 'boil-water' notice Sunday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil-water notice for about 225 customers of the Janice Water Association was issued Sunday.

The association said lightning damaged the system’s north well, leading to the notice.

The notice affects customers in the Janice/Shattles Loop area.

The association said customers will be updated as soon as repairs are completed.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welfare check leads to discovery of two bodies at Collins residence
Investigation underway in Collins in incident that left 2 dead
Injury was avoided in a 1-vehicle accident Friday afternoon off Interstate 59.
MHP investigating accident on Interstate 59
A jury found Brook Taylor Stringer (center left) not guilty on all charges in the death of...
Jury: Stringer not guilty, deadlocked on Gardner in 2019 Jones Co. capital murder trial
The street sign at the intersection of South Fir Avenue and South Third Street in Collins was...
Early morning storm damages homes, knocks out power in Collins
Storm damage in Jones County topples billboards
Storm damage in Jones County topples billboards

Latest News

Hattiesburg residents celebrated Juneteenth Saturday with parade followed by gathering at Dahmer Park
-
Single-vehicle wreck snaps power pole in Jones Co.
A large downed tree was reported on Highway 184 near Northeast Drive in the Powers community.
Downed trees reported in Jones Co.
WLBT General Photo
Man crashes into building, found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County