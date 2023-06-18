Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Juneteenth celebration held at Vernon Dahmer Park

Hattiesburg celebrated Juneteenth with a parade and picnic
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg community kicked off its Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday with a parade and fellowship at Vernon Dahmer Park.

The parade started at 10 am and ended around 10:30 a.m.

After that, both parade participants and the audience headed to Vernon Dahmer Park to continue celebrating.

“It means that we all can get together, was once enslaved, and now we can get together and enjoy our time together with the kids, bring just the joy of life,” said Shelia Sandifer, Hattiesburg Rough Riders chapter president.

The celebration included food, games, inflatables and fun for the whole family.

Juneteenth also is known as Freedom Day, when the Emancipation Proclamation was officially read to enslaved African Americans, two years after it was issued.

One member of the Juneteenth Resource Committee said the day means a lot to him, especially the kids.

“I see them as the next future,” George Curtis said. “They’re going to be the next doctors, going to be the future politicians, pastors, bus drivers.

“They’re our future, but we have to invest in them, and this is the perfect way we can.”

A child attending the event said he’s thankful for those around him.

“I am glad for my family, who I love,” Carter Barnes said. “. My people, my brothers, and my cousins. And thank you God for letting us come to this earth,” Carter Barnes said.

Sandifer says even though the day is a celebration, remember that the fight is not over.

“I think we still have a long way to go but I think as far as the community and the people getting together...We can make things happen, we just have to come together as one.”

