FIRST ALERT: Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather is expected Today

Breakdown of the severe threats expected across the Pine Belt
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather are expected across the Pine Belt.

A complex of storms is currently moving through Mississippi this morning. Damaging Straight-Line Winds and Large Hail are the main concerns with this morning’s round of severe weather. This could cause trees to fall and create more power outages. This round of storms should exit the area before 12pm.

Additional development is expected later this evening. Models show this second round firing up sometime between 4pm and Midnight. Damaging Straight-Line Winds and Large Hail will once again be the main concerns with this evening’s round of severe storms. There are some uncertainties on the exact location, timing, and strength, but as we have seen over the past few days, this pattern can often throw a few curve balls. So, it will be a good idea to stay weather aware.

