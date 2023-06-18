Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Ezell speaks at graduation of Class 58 of National Guard’s Youth Challenge

Class 58 of the National Guard's Youth Challenge Academy graduates from Temple Baptist Church...
Class 58 of the National Guard's Youth Challenge Academy graduates from Temple Baptist Church Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of students from across the Magnolia State graduated Saturday from the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy.

A ceremony held at Temple Baptist Church saw 157 cadets from Class 58 receive their diploma

For the last 22 weeks, the graduates attended the military-style academy at Camp Shelby.

“I feel great, another day, another day to be made,” said Garrett Wilkerson, a graduate from Greenville.

The National Guard-sponsored program gives at-risk youth or other students a chance at getting their GED or valuable job skills.

“YCA meant a lot to me,” said Kamora Stevens, a graduate from Gulfport. “It made me a better person. It made me realize there’s more to life than the stuff I was doing at home,

Featured speaker for the ceremony was Mississippi’s Fourth District Congressman Mike Ezell.

“This has been a life-changing thing for these kids and to see all the support from the military, all the brass that are in here and local leaders, clergy, pastors, deacons, lay people, it’s just a wonderful thing to see,” Ezell said.

A total of 11,121 cadets have graduated from the Youth Challenge Program since it began at Camp Shelby in 1994.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
Welfare check leads to discovery of two bodies at Collins residence
Investigation underway in Collins in incident that left 2 dead
Power lines were down along U.S. Hwy 11, about one mile from the Evelyn Gandy Parkway,...
Making Progress: Jones Co. making tackle ‘overwhelming’ calls from A.M. storms
A jury found Brook Taylor Stringer (center left) not guilty on all charges in the death of...
Jury: Stringer not guilty, deadlocked on Gardner in 2019 Jones Co. capital murder trial
Injury was avoided in a 1-vehicle accident Friday afternoon off Interstate 59.
MHP investigating accident on Interstate 59

Latest News

LHS completes renovation of its athletic field house 18 months after fire damage
LHS completes renovation of field house 18 months after fire damage
The street sign at the intersection of South Fir Avenue and South Third Street in Collins was...
Early morning storm damages homes, knocks out power in Collins
Magnolia Heat hosts Boys 2 Men event ahead of Father's Day
The Petal Children's Task Force has been assisting families with food needs since 1989.
Pine Belt food pantries seeing increasing food insecurity