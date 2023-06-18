Ellisville State School holds grand opening for splash pad

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville State School recently held its splash pad grand opening.

The building and outdoor area originally housed a large swimming pool from 1964, until it started causing issues with leaks and safety risks.

The space will be able to accommodate not just those at Ellis State School, but also the people they serve in the community.

According to Ellisville State School, studies show that a splash pad will help persons interact with others, and improve social and emotional skills, and brain development.

“It serves not only our campus individuals, but also our community home individuals and it’s going to be used every day during the summer heat.

“We’re going to have rain, I know, but we’re going to try to incorporate as much as we can into some fun activities.”

Representatives from the Jones County Chamber of Commerce also were present and helped with a ribbon cutting.

