Downed trees reported in Jones Co.

A large downed tree has been reported on Highway 184 near Northeast Drive in the Powers community.(Powers Fire & Rescue)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials in Jones County are responding to downed trees blocking roadways.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, there is a large downed tree reported on Highway 184 near Northeast Drive in the Powers community.

Both lanes of Hwy. 184 are blocked. Traffic is being diverted at both ends of Northeast Drive.

Powers Fire & Rescue and the Mississippi Department of Transportation are on the scene cutting the tree.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

There were also reports of two large pine trees down across Lower Myrick Road near Pine Drive, blocking the roadway. The trees have since been cleared, and the road is now open.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

