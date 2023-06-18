Dixie Electric working on power outtages

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dixie Electric Power Association is working on restoring power in the Jones County area after storms interrupted services.

Now that the storms have passed, the association said that it is doing everything it can to make sure its customers have the power they need.

“(Saturday) morning, we came in and we knew where there were specific poles broken, major outages,” said Dixie Electric General Manager Randy Smith. “We dispatched guys there.”

Smith said repairs will take some time. Through 6:30 p.m. Saturday, less than 900 customers remained with out power, including 638 in Jones Cou8nty ad 254 in Wayne County.

Smith said getting everybody and everything back to normal will take some time.

But, he said, the associations has all its crews working to get power restored.

“We’ve experienced a lot of outages with this storm,” Dixie Power system engineer Jeremy McAndrew said. “A lot of trees down, a lot of broken poles and conductors.

“It’s going to take time, but we’re working our hardest to get it restored.”

