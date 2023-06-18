1 killed, 1 injured during carjacking in Jackson; 2 suspects wanted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was injured and one man was killed during a carjacking in the capital city on Saturday.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on Gardenia Street around 5 p.m.

The incident began when two suspects got out of a white SUV and shot two men, stealing their 2014 Chevy Cruze in the process.

One of the shooting victims was killed and the other was injured. Their identities have not been released.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.