1 killed, 1 injured during carjacking in Jackson; 2 suspects wanted

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was injured and one man was killed during a carjacking in the capital city on Saturday.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on Gardenia Street around 5 p.m.

The incident began when two suspects got out of a white SUV and shot two men, stealing their 2014 Chevy Cruze in the process.

One of the shooting victims was killed and the other was injured. Their identities have not been released.

