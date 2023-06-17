Win Stuff
Storm damage in Jones County topples billboards
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Emergency Operations Center had its hands _ and switchboard _ full Friday morning.

After severe weather hit, the EOC received more than 2,000 calls concerning electricity.

The center also received 291 individual incident calls and another six concerning damage to homes.

The weather caused strong winds to down multiple trees and power lines and billboards were blown down as well.

In the city limits of Laurel, the traffic lights were knocked out, causing LPD officers to direct traffic throughout the entire day.

Although damages were spread throughout Jones County, the EOC deputy director Rodney Parker said that only one minor injury was reported.

Parker said there’s a way to report damage, personally.

“The citizens can actually also help speed up that information collection process by submitting those photographs and the documentation that would be needed for the state to look at it to determine whether or not there would be a request for any type of further assistance, either through the state or the federal government,” Parker said.

Damage can be reported with the self-reporting tool found at ms.mema.com.

