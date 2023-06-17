Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms expected this weekend

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible tonight across the Pine Belt. A few could be strong with gusty winds and hail.

Multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across the area on BOTH Saturday and Sunday. Damaging Winds and Large Hail will be the main threats with any severe storm.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy, but temperatures will quickly rise into the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. A few storms could be strong to severe.

Models show a complex of strong to severe storms moving into the area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Models also show another complex of strong to severe thunderstorms moving into the area Sunday afternoon.

We will finally break out of this pattern of severe weather on Monday, but scattered afternoon storms will still be possible. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the low 90s.

