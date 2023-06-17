MHP investigating accident on Interstate 59

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic on Interstate 59 was tied up Friday afternoon after a vehicle left the highway and overturned.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle on its roof just off the highway between the Evelyn Gandy Parkway and U.S. 49 exits on I-59.

MHP’s initial investigation determined that a 2014 Lincoln MKZ driven by Tandra Moore of Hattiesburg was travelling south on I-59 when it left the roadway and rolled over, MHP said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The Mississippi Highwater Patrol is asking the public to please slow down and use causation as it navigates the construction area along that stretch of the interstate.

