Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Man arrested on suspicion of starting Northern California fire that burned more than 100 homes

This photo provided by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office shows 71-year-old Edward Wackerman...
This photo provided by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office shows 71-year-old Edward Wackerman of Mariposa who was arrested Friday, June 16, 2023 on suspicion of arson that caused great bodily injury and destroyed inhabited buildings. Wackerman was arrested on suspicion of starting a forest fire that destroyed more than 100 homes last year near Yosemite National Park. State fire officials said.(Mariposa County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of starting a forest fire that destroyed more than 100 homes last year near Yosemite National Park, California fire authorities said.

Edward Fredrick Wackerman, of Mariposa, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson, arson that causes great bodily injury and arson causing damage or destruction of inhabited structures, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire, said in a statement.

It didn’t provide details of what led to the arrest. No charges have been filed.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Wackerman had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Wackerman is suspected of starting the Oak Fire in Mariposa County in the Sierra Nevada in July 2022.

The fire injured three firefighters, burned 19,244 acres (30 square miles, 77 square kilometers) of land and destroyed 127 homes and 66 outbuildings, Cal Fire said.

At its height, some 6,000 people were told to flee their homes after the blaze erupted near the community of Midpines.

The fire was one of several devastating blazes that swept through Northern California and other states last year.

The Mill Fire in Siskyou County that began in September 2022 caused two deaths and damaged or destroyed nearly 150 buildings.

On Friday, Cal Fire said investigators determined the Mill Fire was caused by operations at a wood products mill in Weed, California, near the California-Oregon border.

Roseburg Forest Products, of Springfield, Oregon, owner of the wood veneers manufacturing plant, announced last year it had reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury and property loss claims.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The company previously said it was investigating whether the fire was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at the mill.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
Power lines were down along U.S. Hwy 11, about one mile from the Evelyn Gandy Parkway,...
Making Progress: Jones Co. making tackle ‘overwhelming’ calls from A.M. storms
L to R: Tajifa Massey and items reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.
23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday
Former inmate claiming assault by Perry County deputies while jailed
Investigation underway in Perry Co. jail after assault accusations
JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen
Jones Co. sheriff’s deputy renders emergency medical care

Latest News

Storm damage in Jones County topples billboards
Storm damage in Jones County topples billboards
The street sign at the intersection of South Fir Avenue and South Third Street in Collins was...
Early morning storm damages homes, knocks out power in Collins
Officers found two bodies during a welfare check of a residence in Collins Friday evening.
Investigation underway in Collins in incident that left 2 dead
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says