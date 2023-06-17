Local podcast hosts share the importance of fathers ahead of Father’s Day

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 18. 4 million children live without any sort of father figure in their home.

Listeners learned the importance of fathers from the perspective of the hosts of the “Barber Studio Talk” podcast ahead of Father’s Day.

“My youngest is Jordan, she’s autistic,” said Ronnie Clark. “That situation grew me up a whole lot.”

“Got Kimbre, the last one, and she’s four, and, man, she’s a trip,” said Kendale Lumpkins.

Kendale Lumpkins and Ronnie Clark both share something in common, fatherhood. However, Bennie Chestang can relate but in a different way, mentorship. The importance of it all is expressed in a space they gather often, the barbershop.

“I’ve always looked at the barbershop as being authentic and real,” Lumpkins said. “Where men can go and talk, have conversations without being judged.”

“For me, it’s a lot of stuff being said in the barbershop,” Clark said. “Sports talk, family conversations.”

“And, people are just being authentic and real,” said Chestang.

The podcast is a space where these men express the day in, day outs of being a parent as a full-time job, sacrifice and lifestyle.

“For one, it’s being accountable,” Lumpkins said. “Like being responsible for what you’ve created, and I understand the pressure of what it’s like to be a man, be a father because that doesn’t come easy. I don’t think a lot of women understand the pressure that comes.”

From the very first encounter to days at the ballpark, nature trails and even formal outings and father-daughter dances, Clarke, Lumpkins and Chestang all agree being a father is a substantial role that should never be avoided nor overlooked.

Lumpkins said there’s a stereotype with fatherhood.

“People try to make it as if fathers are not there but I know more good fathers than I know bad,” Lumpkins said. “Like, I know guys that really really love their kids and those are the type of people I surround myself around. So for me, for Father’s Day, I would just encourage doing what you doing.”

Although Chestang is not a father, he shares a similar bond with many young men across the area who have grown up to admire his role in their lives.

“I have three guys I mentor from Bassfield,” Chestang said. “Cornel Armstrong, AJ Moore- Alvin Moore, CJ Moore- Calvin Moore (who are now all in the NFL). Those guys are special to me.

I met them back when they were in the eighth grade, and I saw something in them. I guess I couldn’t turn away. Now that we developed that relationship, they treat me like an uncle or a father or whatever, tell me to come around and we go out to eat at their favorite places.”

All three men agree that fatherhood is not a walk in the park but a responsibility they’re most passionate about.

“Anybody can make kids, but that doesn’t make you a parent,” Clark said. “You being able to show up for that kid. I think it’s a thankless job you know, and you got to understand that it’s not about the title it’s about the impact. I’m big on impact, titles mean nothing to me.”

“I would like to say to fathers, we’re in this together,” Chestang said. “There’s no competition, we’re not fighting against each other. I’m here to help you.

What you can’t do, I’m going to help you. What you can do, I’m going to sit back and watch and help as well.”

After taking a brief break from the podcast, Clark, Lumpkins and Chestang will relaunch it on YouTube on Aug. 7.

If you would to listen to them and unfold tough conversations, you can subscribe to their channel, HERE.

