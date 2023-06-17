LHS completes renovation of field house 18 months after fire damage

Win Stuff
LHS completes renovation of its athletic field house 18 months after fire damage
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a hard 18 months for the football team at Laurel High School, having no field house for its program.

Now, nearly two seasons later, players will be able to use the facility again after a fire caused severe damage.

“It gave us an opportunity to reinvent, re-imagine, what we were able to offer our young men,” Laurel School District Superintendent Toy Watts said. “We’ve always had a top of the line football program in the Laurel School District. We’re known for it and so I just believe that this right here’s the icing on the cake for that program.”

The renovation hasn’t been easy, said athletic director/head football coach Ryan Earnest.

While the absence of a field house had taken away some of the routine and normalcy,’ Earnest said the kids had been incredible.

“It’s been a challenge for them, having to operate without a field house, but they’ve been resilient, they’ve shown the great character that we try to instill in them each and every day,” Earnest said. “So, just proud, just elated, this morning.”

A returning player, Kobe Pierce says that the film room is greatly improved, noting that the entire project is a blessing.

“Way better than it was ,” Pierce said. “It was a hard 18 months for us, and they did a good job for us.

“I really like it. It’s an amazing thing for us.”

The Laurel School District also renovated its “Pink House” for its female student-athletes.

