Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search

From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31
From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County escapee has been captured three weeks after escaping the Raymond Detention Center.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Joseph Spring, 31, escaped the jail on May 29 with Michael Lewis, who was captured later that day.

Sheriff Jones says Spring was arrested by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force after a “brief vehicle encounter” in Jackson.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Miguel Berry, was also arrested. He has been charged with felony fleeing and hindering prosecution by HCSO deputies.

Kayce Knight, 36, and Michael Lynn Allen, 45, were previously charged with accessory and aiding and abetting in connection with Spring earlier this month.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
Power lines were down along U.S. Hwy 11, about one mile from the Evelyn Gandy Parkway,...
Making Progress: Jones Co. making tackle ‘overwhelming’ calls from A.M. storms
A jury found Brook Taylor Stringer (center left) not guilty on all charges in the death of...
Jury: Stringer not guilty, deadlocked on Gardner in 2019 Jones Co. capital murder trial
Welfare check leads to discovery of two bodies at Collins residence
Investigation underway in Collins in incident that left 2 dead
Power Outages
Thousands of residents without power as severe weather hits Pine Belt

Latest News

Kendale Lumpkins and Ronnie Clark both share something in common, fatherhood. However, Bennie...
Local podcast hosts share the importance of fathers ahead of Father’s Day
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
Laurel High School opens renovated field house
Richton man arrested, charged with attempted murder