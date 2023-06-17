Flash flood warnings for Jasper, Jones counties until 7 p.m.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for southwestern Jasper County and northern Jones County in southeastern Mississippi until 7 p.m. Saturday.

NWS said Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across those areas with between 2 inches to 4 inches fallen by 4 p.m.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 inch to 3 inches are considered possible in those areas.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas could be possible.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.