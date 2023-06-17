Deceased identified in Collins murder-suicide

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A husband and wife found deceased Friday during a welfare check of a Collins residence were identified.

Covington County Coroner Chris Daquila said Saturday both Michael Washington Sr., 48, and Sharonda Washington, 45, died from gunshot wounds.

Both were from Collins, Daquila said.

Collins Police Department Chief Joey Ponder said Friday that the investigation pointed to a murder-suicide scenario.

Officers discovered the bodies during a welfare check of a residence at 105 Rebecca Road about 5 p.m. Friday, Ponder said.

Ponder said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the on-going investigation.

