Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

‘World’s largest model railroad museum’ opens in Gulfport

The doors opened to a large crowd Friday morning for the grand opening of the Traintastic Interactive Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The doors opened to a large crowd Friday morning for the grand opening of the Traintastic Interactive Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport.

“Sometimes, you know, things like model railroading or any other hobby, you get pretty passionate about, wouldn’t you say,” Traintastic President Glenn Mueller asked during a speech.

Mueller’s own passion for miniature trains and the drive behind his entire team led to this 40,000-square-foot expansion and what they’re now calling the largest model railroad museum in the world.

“It’s an economic development project, really, with an educational focus and a fun focus,” said Adele Lyons, CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.

The new facility features over 20 layouts, interactive exhibits, STEM demonstrations, classrooms and party rooms, a playground, real train rides outside and more.

“I’ve been coming to the train place since I was four years old, and that’s what got me into trains and Legos,” Reilly Leffler from Hattiesburg said.

Leffler traveled to Gulfport to be among the first visitors through the door.

“It’s very amazing,” he said as he pointed behind him. “That train right there, I actually built as a set before.”

State funding and two generous community members helped finance the project that ultimately cost $7-$10 million.

“When I was a kid, to get a train set under the Christmas tree was just wonderful. And, so, I think this is going to spark a lot of renewed interest in model trains,” Congressman Mike Ezell said.

Traintastic is now open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15 dollars for adults, $12 for children and discounted rates for military and seniors.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
Power lines were down along U.S. Hwy 11, about one mile from the Evelyn Gandy Parkway,...
Making Progress: Jones Co. making tackle ‘overwhelming’ calls from A.M. storms
A jury found Brook Taylor Stringer (center left) not guilty on all charges in the death of...
Jury: Stringer not guilty, deadlocked on Gardner in 2019 Jones Co. capital murder trial
Welfare check leads to discovery of two bodies at Collins residence
Investigation underway in Collins in incident that left 2 dead
Power Outages
Thousands of residents without power as severe weather hits Pine Belt

Latest News

Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31
Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search
Laurel High School opens renovated field house
Richton man arrested, charged with attempted murder
Mississippi Highway Patrol recruiting new cadets
Mississippi Highway Patrol is seeking its future