‘We’re hiring’: Post-pandemic changes to local job market

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s no coincidence that it seems like there is an abundance of “We’re hiring” signs in businesses’ windows.

In the United States, more than 47 million people quit their jobs in 2021, a state of affairs that has come to be known as “The Great Resignation.”

The epoch left a shortage of workers in some industries.

Leighton Mikell, Home Instead Recruitment and Engagement coordinator, said it’s very difficult right now to hire people.

“We’re in desperate need not only to have a full staff, but also to accommodate the seniors, to take care of them,” Mikell said. “So, we are desperately looking for caregivers right now. Part-time. Full-time. We’ll take anything that we can get.”

Pine Belt businesses still are facing hiring challenges in the post-pandemic economic climate.

Georgia-Pacific Human Resource Business Partner Shea Newell said a lot of people didn’t come back to work after the pandemic.

“So, it got us in kind of a bind because, Georgia-Pacific, we’ve never been in a place where we were understaffed,” Newell said. “With the pandemic, it definitely affected us.”

Employers look to job fairs like the one put on Thursday in Laurel by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security’s Governor’s Job Fair Network to find potential employees.

Youth Challenge Academy RPM Assistant Andrew Moore said they came to the event to hire for several open positions.

“Actually, we’ve had some pretty good participation (Thursday),” Moore said. “I had several people that were interested in jobs, and I gave them applications, and I’ve also given them the website to go to.”

According to the Pew Research Center, many of those who quit their jobs in 2021 left to find work-life balance, flexibility and better pay. But, the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics indicates the Great Resignation may be slowing.

Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network, said these job fairs help connect the dots between local businesses and potential employees.

“We have over 40 businesses here with us (Thursday), close to 50 businesses that have registered to be here with us (Thursday),” Todd said. “We’ve had close to 200 people walking through our doors already.

So, whenever you have that many organizations looking to hire and that many people coming to find work, it says a lot of good things are happening in the local economy.”

While the Great Resignation trend may be slowing, organizations are looking to make changes to attract and retain employees.

Laurel Police Department Capt. Shannon Carraway said it is hard to recruit, so the department is trying to take a different approach.

“One of our tools now is that we are going to do a ride-along first, to give people the feel of what law enforcement does, like some of the ins and outs of how we deal with people on the street-,” Carraway said. “That might give them more incentive to join the police force.”

