Sanderson Farms settles disability discrimination lawsuit in McComb for more than $62K

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) - A lawsuit has been settled for more than $62,000 by Sanderson Farms following being sued for disability discrimination against an employee.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced Sanderson Farms, LLC and Sanderson Farms, LLC (Processing Division) agreed to pay $62,384 and “furnish equitable relief” to settle the suit.

“Protecting workers’ right to seek accommodation for a disability without fear of retaliation is a central component of the EEOC’s mission,” said EEOC’s Birmingham District’s regional attorney, Marsha Rucker. “This case serves as a reminder that the EEOC stands ready to hold employers accountable for violations of the ADA.”

In addition to financial relief, the EEOC said the two-year consent decree settling the suit prevents Sanderson Farms from discriminating based on disability in the future. The companies are also required to revise their Americans with Disabilities (ADA) policy against employment discrimination, as well as to give ADA training to employees at their McComb processing plant in Summit and to post their revised policy in English and Spanish in its break rooms.

The lawsuit was filed by the EEOC in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi after first trying to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

According to the suit, EEOC claimed that in May 2017, Sanderson Farms fired a long-term disabled employee at the McComb plant when he was looking for reasonable assistance for his severe cluster headache and migraine condition, saying that the companies refused to discuss the employee’s request for help and sent him home to wait for further discipline, leading to his firing due to his condition.

The EEOC says the alleged conduct violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which doesn’t allow discrimination against people with a disability, requiring employers to provide a reasonable accommodation for a disability, and prohibits retaliation against an employee who seeks reasonable accommodation.

“The ADA recognizes that individuals with disabilities are able to perform jobs and make important contributions to our society and our economy,” said EEOC Birmingham District Director Bradley Anderson. “It is unlawful under the ADA for an employer to fire an employee because of his disability or because he seeks a reasonable accommodation.

The EEOC said it will monitor the companies’ compliance for the decree’s duration.

