Road improvement projects on course in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Board of Supervisors are taking action to help relieve the stress of traffic jams and congestion in several parts of the county.

Multiple projects are in the works, including improvements along old Highway 11 that will widen that into three lanes, helping motorists and pedestrians.

“That will also have a pedestrian walking path beside it,” District One Supervisor Steve Lampton said. “We’re excited about that. I think there will be a lot of use there for bicyclers and walkers.”

The Highway 11 project is set to begin near the end of July.

Those driving along Weathersby and Oak Grove roads already may have noticed signs of another future project.

Temporary red lights are in place at the three-way intersection and will remain until construction begins to install a roundabout.

“We’ve been working on that project for about seven years,” Lampton said. “Ever since I’ve been in office, we’ve been working on that project.

“We can’t not do anything. If we are going to be a year or two away from the roundabout, we need to go ahead and have some sort of control device there to flow traffic.”

While those two projects are sure to cause some congestion while crews are working, Hegwood Road is ready to debut its new look near the intersection of the Lincoln Road extension.

That’s music to the ears of Lampton and many others in that area.

“The good news is that it’s 95 percent complete,” Lampton said. “We’re going to open Hegwood. It may be open (Thursday), but definitely (Friday).

“The four-way stop signs will still be up until we can get the red light functional.”

Lampton said the red lights should be working by the beginning of August.

The supervisors are expected to discuss more road projects, including improvements along the Lincoln Road extension.

