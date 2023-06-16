Residents face power outages as severe weather moves through Pine Belt
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As severe thunderstorms make their way across Mississippi, residents in parts of the Pine Belt face possible power outages.
Power companies across the area keep up-to-the-minute records of outages in their service area on their websites. The list of map links is below:
- Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html
- Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map
- Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=PRVEPA&serviceIndex=1&openingPage=
- Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/
- Singing River Electric: https://outageviewer.singingriver.com/
As the weather allows for safety, lineman crews will be out repairing damaged lines. Please use caution when driving and moving about the area.
