Residents face power outages as severe weather moves through Pine Belt

Power Outages
Power Outages(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As severe thunderstorms make their way across Mississippi, residents in parts of the Pine Belt face possible power outages.

Power companies across the area keep up-to-the-minute records of outages in their service area on their websites. The list of map links is below:

As the weather allows for safety, lineman crews will be out repairing damaged lines. Please use caution when driving and moving about the area.

