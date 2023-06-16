Pine Belt food pantries seeing increasing food insecurity

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some students in the Pine Belt are spending their summer vacations helping those who are hungry by volunteering at local food pantries.

Pantry operators say they appreciate all the free labor, as more people are reaching out for assistance to feed their families.

“The early part of 2022, we were serving about 1,300 to 1,400 families a month,” said Ann McCullen, Edwards Street Fellowship Center executive director. “Now, the numbers are closer to 2,000 households a month,”

ESFC has operated a food pantry since 1993.

“We compare from year to year, so last May of 2022, we had like 468 (families we serve),” said Demaris Lee, Petal Children’s Task Force executive director. “This past month in 2023 was 567, so it is going up,”

That organization has been helping families with their food needs since 1989.

Both organizations are getting help from students who are on summer break.

On Thursday, Zach Jones and Braden Worsham volunteered at Edwards Street Fellowship Center.

They are members of a youth organization at Hattiesburg’s St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Both picked blueberries that are grown at ESFC.

“I think it’s important (to volunteer), because you’re helping people that are in need,” Jones said.

The berries will go into food bags that are distributed to families needing food assistance.

“World hunger is like a really huge thing and if we can all be just a small part (of helping to feed people), then it can get better,” Worsham said.

In Petal, students Eli Graham and Kylie Rhodus, volunteered at the Petal Children’s Task Force.

“It just makes society better,” Graham said. “Someone’s got to to do it.

“It just helps.”

Rhodus said he just feels inclined to pitch in and help.

“It makes me feel really good,” Rhodus said. " I’ve always liked helping people. I like helping people as much as I can.”

To volunteer at the Edwards Street Fellowship Center, please call (601) 544-6149, go to the organization’s Facebook page or log on to www.edwardsstreetfellowship.org.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Petal Children’s Task Force, please call (601) 255-5578.

