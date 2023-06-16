Pine Belt counties report power outages, blocked roads and storm damages

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency management directors across the Pine Belt are reporting damages and outages affecting area residents.

Here is the breakdown of reports in each county:

Covington County - Director Brennon Chancellor reports multiple trees are down, and several homes sustained various levels of damage. He said that drivers should use extra caution in the areas around the following areas: U.S. 84 & MS 588 - tree down across road with multiple car wrecks U.S. 49 at Mount Olive MS 589 & U.S. 49 intersection - light is out

Forrest County - Director Glen Moore reported no significant damages or road closures.

Greene County - Director Trent Robertson reported no significant damages or road closures.

Jasper County - The EMA office reported multiple trees and powerlines down but did not give specific road closures. They urged all drivers to use caution while moving about the area.

Jones County - Director Paul Sheffield reported significant damages due to downed powerlines and trees. He said they are still assessing the situation as dispatch has been overwhelmed with calls.

Lamar County - Director James Smith reported that multiple trees were down, but all roads had been cleared.

Marion County - Waiting on assessment from the Marion County EMA office.

Perry County - Waiting on assessment from the Perry County EMA office.

Smith County - Director Jimmy Ray Burns reported that multiple trees were down, but all roads had been cleared.

Wayne County - Sean Dunlap, with the Wayne County EMA, reported 30 locations with damages mostly related to downed trees - including one motor vehicle accident with no injuries and one tree through a house that required a rescue unit but resulted in no injuries. He also said that two local businesses sustained damages that were still being assessed.

All area power companies and rural electric cooperatives reported outages across the Pine Belt. The hardest hit areas appeared to be Jasper County, Jones County and Covington County.

Steve Bryant, a communications coordinator for Southern Pine Electric, said their service area sustained widespread damages to powerlines due to straight-line winds. He said that crews were out working to restore power, and he wanted to remind people to be safe.

“If people see lines down, they need to report them,” said Bryant. “Stay away from downed power lines, and stay away from crews working on the lines - both for their safety and your own.”

Contact your local emergency management association office to report damages to your property or downed power lines or trees.

