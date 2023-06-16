Win Stuff
Oak Grove to provide sensory library environment

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks in the Pine Belt can now check out new sensory kits at Lamar County libraries.

The kits serve as a way of countering autism prevalence in Mississippi.

Both kids and adults can use the kits to develop various skills, such as counting, emotional intelligence and telling time.

Lamar County Library System director Brianna Williams said the kits prepare users for almost every aspect of life.

“Therapists and doctors and psychologists and caregivers say that this is good for brain enhancement, anxiety reduction, such like that,” Williams said. “So, a lot of our kits benefit in that they help with reducing anxiety and helping with fine motor skills, different things like that.”

The kits can be checked out for two weeks from any Lamar County Library System branch if they are not already reserved.

