More scattered storms for your Friday.

The rest of this evening will be partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures fall into the low 80s. A few storms will be possible during the overnight hours with lows in the low 70s.

We’ll see multiple rounds of scattered thunderstorms across the Pine Belt for your Friday. A couple could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

This weekend will be hot and humid. Saturday will start off partly cloudy, but hit-or-miss thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the low 100s with the heat index.

Sunday will be the hottest day here across the Pine Belt. Skies will be partly cloudy for Father’s Day with highs in the mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel like 103-106° with the heat index. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return to the Pine Belt on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

