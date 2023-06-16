More rain, thunderstorms moving into Pine Belt Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday everyone!

We are currently tracking showers and thunderstorms as they move to the east into the Pine Belt.

One or two could be severe, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats.

After a break in the storms Friday afternoon, more thunderstorms are possible later Friday night and some of those may be severe.

