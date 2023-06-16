Win Stuff
More rain, thunderstorms moving into Pine Belt Friday

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his forecast for the Pine Belt
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday everyone!

We are currently tracking showers and thunderstorms as they move to the east into the Pine Belt.

One or two could be severe, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats.

After a break in the storms Friday afternoon, more thunderstorms are possible later Friday night and some of those may be severe.

Keep up with future forecasts and make sure you down load our WDAM First Alert Weather app on your iPhone or android devices.

