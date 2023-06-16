MEMA issues initial damage report from Friday morning storms

From Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Public Information Office

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with counties to assess damage from Friday’s severe weather.

MEMA already has received reports of homes damaged, trees down, roads blocked and power outages due to the storms.

One death has been reported in Madison County.

Sixty-nine homes across the state have been reported to MEMA as damaged.

Initial damage assessments are underway.

MEMA has compiled a PRELIMINARY LIST of damaged homes reported by county, The list will change during the assessment process.

Homes, ranging from affected to destroyed, include:

Covington – 20 homes

Jones – 15 homes

Madison – One fatality in Canton; multiple damaged homes

Simpson – 15 homes

Hinds – 11 homes

Claiborne – Three homes

Yazoo – Three homes

Warren – Two homes; one church.

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage to do the following:

File an insurance claim.

Take photos of the damage to the home.

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.