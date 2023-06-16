MEMA issues initial damage report from Friday morning storms

Win Stuff
.MEMA issues initial damage report from Friday morning's storms.(Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
From Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Public Information Office

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with counties to assess damage from Friday’s severe weather.

MEMA already has received reports of homes damaged, trees down, roads blocked and power outages due to the storms.

One death has been reported in Madison County.

Sixty-nine homes across the state have been reported to MEMA as damaged.

Initial damage assessments are underway.

MEMA has compiled a PRELIMINARY LIST of damaged homes reported by county, The list will change during the assessment process.

Homes, ranging from affected to destroyed, include:

  • Covington – 20 homes
  • Jones – 15 homes
  • Madison – One fatality in Canton; multiple damaged homes
  • Simpson – 15 homes
  • Hinds – 11 homes
  • Claiborne – Three homes
  • Yazoo – Three homes
  • Warren – Two homes; one church.

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage to do the following:

  • File an insurance claim.
  • Take photos of the damage to the home.
  • Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

